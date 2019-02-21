Breaking: Lexington Deputies detain suspect for Augusta Road shooting

Crysty Vaughan, Kenneil Mitchell,

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies say one person has been detained after a shooting on Augusta Road this morning.

Augusta Road shooting. Courtesy: LCSD

According to detectives, a shooting investigation is underway in the 4200 block of Augusta Road.

Deputies say one female was transported with a gunshot wound.

Lexington County School District One officials say Oak Grove Elementary School is returning to normal schedule after being placed on lockout early this morning.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC Columbia news for updates.

