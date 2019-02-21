SC Rep. Clyburn and Cunningham calling to close “Charleston loophole” at Emanuel AME

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Two of South Carolina representatives in Washington are calling for a fix to the “Charleston oophole”.

Representatives Jim Clyburn and Joe Cunningham held a news conference this morning at Emanuel AME Church.

Less than three years ago a man killed nine people there with a legally purchased gun.

Clyburn and Cunningham say if the FBI had more time to complete background checks that tragedy could have been prevented.