Fatal collision blocks both lanes on I-77 North Bound

FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says a fatal collision has blocked both lanes on I-77 North Bound at mile marker 41.

Troopers say the road will be closed until towing and recovery can remove the truck.

Officials say they are diverting traffic to Exit 41.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.

I-77 NB fatal collision. Source: SCHP

I-77 NB fatal collision. Source: SCHP