Kershaw deputies arrest man after finding hallucinogenic mushrooms growing on his property

Photo Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies were arrested on growing hallucinogen mushrooms on his property.

Earlier in the week, Justin Kyle Davidson, 25, of Camden was arrested on a weapon charge.

The mushrooms Davidson was growing on his property were identified to Psilocybin Mushrooms, by SLED.

These mushrooms are classified as a Schedule I Controlled Substance. They are hallucinogenics that have mind-altering effects similar to LSD, Mescaline, and DMT.

Davidson was out on bond for his earlier arrest by the time the test results came back from SLED, he was arrested again.

Davidson was also charged with manufacturing/cultivating and possession with intent to distribute Psilocybin Mushrooms.