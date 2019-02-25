COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- A recall is being issued for Boston Market’s frozen boneless pork rib entree’s due to possible contamination.

Bellisio Foods, a Jackson, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 173,376 pounds of the entree’s.

According to the USDA says the entree’s could contain foreign materials such as glass or hard plastic.

The products affected are dated between December 7, 2018 and February 15, 2019 and were shipped nationwide.

There has been no confirmed reports of injuries.

If you have purchased the frozen entree’ with the provided dates, you should discard them or return to the place of purchase.

Be on the look out if the product is labelled as follows:

14-oz. black cardboard box packages containing “BOSTON MARKET Home Style Meals BONELESS PORK RIB SHAPED PATTY WITH BBQ SAUCE & MASHED POTATOES” with “BEST BY:” dates of 12/07/2019 lot code 8341, 01/04/2020 lot code 9004, 01/24/2020 lot code 9024, or 02/15/2020 lot code 9046, represented on the label.

.