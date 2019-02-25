Housing crisis continue in Columbia, displaced residents struggling to find new homes

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-Amid mounting concerns of neglect, the Columbia housing authority responds to those questions.

As still more than half of the people forced from their homes after a deadly gas leak still don’t have a permanent place to stay

“Before the tragedy in Allen Benedict court, we had a housing crisis in the area.,” Cynthia Hardy, press secretary for CHA said. “Now that all of those units are out of the picture we have to place them in a market that was already stretched.

A pre-existing housing shortage is making it hard to place the more than 400 people who were displaced after a deadly gas leak. Officials have been handing out vouchers for people to find new homes, but Hardy says apartments are in scare supply.

“We have a number of people waiting for inspection or they’re still looking,” Hardy said.

Some people still living out of hotels a month later. As frustration continues to build for people who feel neglected Hardy says relief is on the way.

“As of today 49% of our displaced residents are either in their new housing or have identified their new housing,” Hardy said. “There are so many people at the housing authority that are trying really hard to get them into permanent housing so it can be frustrating on both sides.”

Hardy says they are working on providing resources to help them find a new place.