Listeria concerns leads to voluntary recall of food sold in SC

Miami, FL. (AP) — A company out of Florida has issued a voluntary recall of a product that may be in cabinets. The Marketside brand green beans and butternut squash have been pulled after concerns over possible Listeria contamination.

The company says it sent the recalled product to one retail distribution center. Most of the product has been removed from stores, but some of the possible contaminated food may have been sent out earlier this month and according to the company may have made its way to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee and even here in South Carolina.

Southern Specialties Inc. of Pompano Beach, Florida, announced the recall today, warning that the bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems. Even healthy adults can suffer symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.