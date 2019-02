Dabo Swinney addresses state lawmakers

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– State lawmakers had a special visitor Tuesday afternoon.

Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney addressed a joint session of the house and senate.

The legislature recognized Clemson’s second national championship in three years.

Coach Swinney urged lawmakers to work together despite their differences.

Swinney also addressed the legislature when the Tigers won the title in 2017.