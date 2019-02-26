Dominion Energy to host Q&A session for Customers

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Dominion Energy has announced it will host a community wide event in Columbia to answer questions related to the merger with SCE&G.

    According to Dominion officials, customers can speak directly with Dominion Energy representatives and get questions answered.

WHO:                    Dominion Energy

WHAT:                  Community Meet and Greet

WHEN:                  Monday, March 11, 2019

4:00pm – 7:00pm

WHERE:                Brookland Conference Center

                                1066 Sunset Boulevard

Columbia, SC 29169

Categories: Local News
Tags:
Share

Related

Dominion Energy says more changes are coming, may ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android