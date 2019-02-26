Dominion Energy to host Q&A session for Customers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Dominion Energy has announced it will host a community wide event in Columbia to answer questions related to the merger with SCE&G.

According to Dominion officials, customers can speak directly with Dominion Energy representatives and get questions answered.

WHO: Dominion Energy

WHAT: Community Meet and Greet

WHEN: Monday, March 11, 2019

4:00pm – 7:00pm

WHERE: Brookland Conference Center

1066 Sunset Boulevard

Columbia, SC 29169