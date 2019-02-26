Fmr. Solicitor Dan Johnson pleads guilty to wire fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The former Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson walked into the federal courthouse on Tuesday to plead guilty to wire fraud.

Johnson was the first indicted in September by a federal grand jury on more than two dozen fraud charges.

Johnson began his scheme in 2015 when the person who scrutinized his work credit card bills for five years left.

Prosecutor Winston Holiday says Johnson will likely recommend a one year to 18-month prison sentence when he is sentenced later this year.

Johnson also face state charges.