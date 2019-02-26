New film to air at Nickelodeon Theater tackles mental illness

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A screening of a new movie hopes to bring attention to mental health. According to organizers it will also give those in attendance the resources they need to better handle the reality of life with the illness by holding a question and answer period with a panel of mental health professionals.

Mayor Pro Tem Tameika Isaac Devine along with Richland One School Board Chairman Jamie L. Devine are hosting the education event with the goal of starting a conversation, and ending the negative stereotypes surrounding mental health disorders.

The Movie, Bricked centers around a high school graduate who finds himself struggling to deal with his family and a bipolar disorder. The creators of the film have partnered with therapists and counselors around the Country to make affordable service to those who might need it.

The screening will take place Sunday March 3rd, 2019 at 3PM at the Nickelodeon theater at 1607 Main street. Tickets are $15 dollars per person. Half of the money collected from movie sales will benefit the African American outreach programs at the Mental Illness recovery Center, Inc.