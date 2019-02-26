Richland County to hold meeting on proposed Lower Richland Blvd widening

Columbia, S.C (WOLO)– Richland County residents interested in the proposed widening of Lower Richland Boulevard will have a chance to get information at a meeting.

The public comment period for the Lower Richland Boulevard Widening is Feb. 28 to March 15.

WHO: Richland County Government

WHAT: Public meeting on the proposed plans for the Lower Richland Boulevard Widening project funded through the Richland County Transportation Penny

WHEN: 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28

WHERE: Lower Richland High School Sheriff’s Substation

2615 Lower Richland Blvd., Hopkins

The meeting will be an open-house format and include informational displays. Residents will get information on the proposed design for the roadway project and have an opportunity to provide comments.

