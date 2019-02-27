Lawmaker: Cannabis bill stalled until concerns are addressed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina senator says a bill aiming to legalize the medicinal use of marijuana will not move forward until lawmakers address concerns of stakeholders in the matter.

Members of a Senate subcommittee Wednesday met to discuss proposed legislation that would allow cannabis use for terminal, debilitating medical conditions such as cancer or treatment of chronic diseases that could be treated with opioids.

Subcommittee chairman Tom Davis of Beaufort tasked committee lawmakers to focus their efforts on bill specifics, including investigating additional medical conditions that would qualify and the financial implications of the bill.

Lawmakers plan to amend the bill and hold it in committee until they hear more from members of the medical community and law enforcement officials who are hesitant to support legislation allowing marijuana for any use