Two areas of SC ranked worst in money management

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — Residents of two South Carolina communities rank among the nation’s worst when it comes to money management.

According to the website wallethub.com Orangeburg and Georgetown are both in the bottom twenty out of 25 hundred surveyed communities. The survey was based on criteria like credit score, debt, and late payments.

You can see the survey for yourself by clicking on their website to check out the results at http://wallethub.com