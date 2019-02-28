Group pushes for programs to help men become responsible dads

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – At the Statehouse Thursday (2/28), a group that advocates for fathers in our state released new statistics on the importance of nurturing new dads.

The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families released it’s “2018 Impact Report.”

It looks at the importance and need for fatherhood programs that help men become responsible dads.

USC Basketball Head Coach Frank Martin was the keynote speaker. He also serves on the board.

The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families is a non-profit providing funding and guidance for area fatherhood organizations.