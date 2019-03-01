Goose Creek stuns Spring Valley in 5A state championship Friday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Goose Creek rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat Spring Valley, 52-51 and claim its third 5A state title Friday night at Colonial Life Arena.

The Vikings held a 51-50 lead with 9.5 seconds to play, but Goose Creek’s Mary Davis was fouled, went to the line, hit both free throws to give the Gators a 52-51 lead. The Vikings held for the win, but Taylor Lewis missed a shot in the lane and Lauryn Taylor’s followup was blocked with 0.4 seconds left to play.

Spring Valley coach Megan Assey called timeout to draw up a play, but the Vikings turned the ball over off the inbounds, falling for the second time to Goose Creek in a state title game.