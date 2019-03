Potential 2020 Presidential candidate Sherrod Brown in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Another potential presidential candidate was in the Midlands Friday (3/1) afternoon.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown visited Fast Forward on Devine Street. Fast Forward is a community center that provides access to computers to those in need.

Senator Brown says putting Americans to work is his top priority.

Senator Brown also visited the home of Columbia democrats Carol and Don Fowler.

The Republican National Convention weighed in on Senator Brown’s visit:

“Sherrod Brown is the ultimate hypocrite, touting his populist credentials while siding with the far-left fringes of his party over an agenda that’s actually benefited workers.”