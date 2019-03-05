COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia City Council members have appointed four new housing commissioners.

Council members discussed the applicants at a special called meeting Tuesday (3/5).

The appointments to the Columbia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners were announced Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release:

“City Council members were impressed with the high quality of all applicants, which included leaders with both corporate and community service backgrounds. The new board members will give the Columbia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners the ability to move forward with important decisions that will impact residents now and in the future. The board will not be compensated for their service nor will they benefit from this appointment financially. The terms for these new board members will be effective immediately.”

The new board members include: