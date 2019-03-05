School attendance down following rumored social media threats

Rochelle Dean,

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) —Orangeburg police are urging parents not to pay attention to rumors on social media in the wake of a recent shooting that resulted in the death of a 17 year old.

The Times and Democrat reports, Public Safety Chief Mike Adams says school attendance was down as much as 50 percent due to perceived threats following the February 24th shooting.

Tre-Quan Stokes is charged in connection with the death of Raquan Middleton.

