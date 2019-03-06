Columbia Police: man injured after reported shooting at gas station

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a man was injured in the hand after a shooting at a gas station.

According to Police, a male was injured in the hand after a reported shooting outside of a gas station at 905 Bluff Road.

Officials say they believe this an isolated incident that may have stemmed from an altercation.

Police say the man’s injury is not life threatening.

Call Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC with any information.

