Richland County to host meeting on Broad River Road Corridor Improvement Project

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you live in the Broad River road area, now is your chance to learn about a proposed improvement project.

The Transportation department will hold the public meeting on the proposed plans for the Broad River Road Corridor Neighborhood Improvement, Project funded through the Richland County Transportation Penny tax.

Here is the information provided by Richland County Government officials:

WHAT: Public meeting on the proposed plans for the Broad River Road Corridor Neighborhood Improvement Project funded through the Richland County Transportation Penny

WHEN: 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, March 7

WHERE: Virginia Wingard Methodist Church, 1500 Broad River Road

The meeting will be an open-house format and include informational displays. Residents will get information on the proposed design for the roadway project and have an opportunity to provide comments.

The public comment period for the Broad River Road Corridor Neighborhood Improvement is March 7-22. In addition to leaving comments at the meeting, residents can submit written comments to the Richland County Department of Transportation at P.O. Box 192, Columbia, SC 29201 or TransportationPenny@ richlandcountysc.gov.