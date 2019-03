Recognize these women? Lexington PD searching for bank fraud suspects

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Police say they are looking to identify two female suspects, believed to be involved in bank fraud.

Police say the women are believed to be connected to a series of bank fraud incidents in the town of Lexington, as well as the surrounding area.

If you recognize either of the two suspects, you are asked to call Lexington Police at (803) 358-1514.