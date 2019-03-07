SCDOT hosts public meeting for Proposed Replacement of Bridge on US 378

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– If you are a frequent traveller on US 378 at Twelve Mile Creek, the SC DOT wants to hear from you.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has scheduled a public meeting for Thursday, March 21, 2019, concerning the proposed bridge replacement on US 378 (Sunset Boulevard) over Twelve Mile Creek.

According to officials, the meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at River Bluff High School – Gator Commons located at 320 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072.

The meeting will have a drop-in type format with displays for viewing, and citizens will have the opportunity to provide written comments. Project information, including meeting materials and comment forms will also be available on the SCDOT website http://www.scdot.org

SC DOT officials say the purpose of the meeting is to provide interested citizens an opportunity to review and discuss individually with representatives from SCDOT the proposed replacement of the bridge on US 378 over Twelve Mile Creek.