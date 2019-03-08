City to host All Access workshop to encourage neighborhood leadership and homeownership

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are interested in learning about financial education, homeownership and home maintenance the City of Columbia has a workshop for you.

 The Community Development Department will host an All Access Columbia workshop.

 According to officials, All Access Columbia is a workshop that gives citizens information about neighborhood leadership, financial education, homeownership and home maintenance. All Access Columbia will allow citizens to build relationships with local banks, financial institutions, credit counselors and more.

The All Access Columbia workshop will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Busby St. Community Center, 5212 Farrow Road, Columbia, SC 29203 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The workshop is free, but registration is encouraged. To register for the All Access Columbia workshop, please visithttp://gate.columbiasc.gov/AAC2019/ or contact the Community Development Department at 803.545.3373.

