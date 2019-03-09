Second missing kayaker found safe at Congaree National Park

CONGAREE NATIONAL PARK, S.C. (WOLO) —The second kayaker who went missing in the Congaree National Park Friday evening,was found safe Saturday morning.

According to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) officers, the second kayaker walked himself to officials as they were about to begin their search for him.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) officers were advised of the lost kayakers. The two male University of South Carolina students put in at South Cedar Creek around noon Friday for a six-hour kayak trip, however, due to flooding, they inadvertently got off the main path and were separated.

Officers were able to keep in contact with one kayaker through his cell phone. Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers located that kayaker in the swamp. He was checked out by EMS and is okay.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the second kayaker walked himself out as SCDNR and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office were about to restart the search.