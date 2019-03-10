Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in Saturday night crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- An investigation is underway after a cyclist was hit and killed by a car Saturday night in Richland county.

The incident happened at 10:30p.m. in the 6700 block of Lower Richland Boulevard in Hopkins.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as Marcus Anderson, 30, of Columbia.

Anderson was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS and taken to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died shortly after arriving in the ER.

An autopsy indicated the cause of death was due to blunt force injuries to the head and neck.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.