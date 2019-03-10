Police investigating after shooting in Columbia injures one

Alexis Frazier,

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-Police are investigating a shooting in Columbia.

The incident happened around 2p.m. in the 1500 block of Carousel Circle.

Witnesses tell police that two male acquaintances were arguing before the shooting occurred.

One victims was injured in the upper and lower body. Police have not given an update on the victim’s condition.

Police say they’re working on strong leads.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at  1-888-CRIME-SC to aid in an arrest.

Categories: Local News, News, State
Share

Related

South Carolina urges prep for severe weather
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in Saturday ni...
Jenny from the Block gets a brand new rock, as A-R...
Powerball jackpot inches closer to half a billion ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android