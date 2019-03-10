Police investigating after shooting in Columbia injures one

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-Police are investigating a shooting in Columbia.

The incident happened around 2p.m. in the 1500 block of Carousel Circle.

Witnesses tell police that two male acquaintances were arguing before the shooting occurred.

One victims was injured in the upper and lower body. Police have not given an update on the victim’s condition.

Police say they’re working on strong leads.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC to aid in an arrest.