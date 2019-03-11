WASHINGTON (WOLO)- Conagra Brands, Inc is recalling 2,871 pounds of Chef Boyardee ‘s microwavable chicken with rice and vegetable products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, that’s according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and inspection service.

The Products may contain milk and wheat and may also contain beef ravioli products, though the product is labeled as a chicken and rice product.

The recall includes a 7.8 ounce microwavable bowl with the best by date of July 08, 2020.

There are no confirmed reports of related reactions or illnesses.

If you feel you are at risk, you are urged to either return the product to the store it was purchased from or throw the product away.