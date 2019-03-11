Dominion Energy answers community questions at meet and greet

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- SCE&G customers who were feeling skeptical about the Dominion Energy merger finally had a chance to end their curiosity at a meet and greet Monday evening.

Customers were concerned when they found out the company wasn’t going to follow through on the promise to give them $1,000 reimbursement check. instead the energy giant decided to reduce your bill by 15%.

“Our customers bills now are at or near the regional level and well below the national level,” Rhonda Maree O’Banion with Dominion Energy said.

The plan is apart of the companies 4.5 billion benefits to SCE&G electric customers after the failed VC nuclear project.

“It focuses on longer term stability for rate relief for our customers,”O’Banion said. “That’s good for our customers, good for our economy and good for South Carolina.”

Customers seemed pleased with the decision to have their rates cut.

“I felt better about not getting the $1,000 credit after I understood more about how it was going to be done,”Doug King said. “I’m ok with having an ongoing reduction for 2 years rather that a one time credit.”