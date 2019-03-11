Dominion Energy Hosting Q&A session on Merger and Customer bills

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials are set to answer questions about Dominion Energy’s merger with SCE&G and how it will affect customers.

Dominion Energy will host a community wide event Monday, in Columbia, to answer questions related to the merger and customer benefits.

The meet and greet will take place at the Brookland Conference Center on Sunset Boulevard from 4 to 7 p.m.

According to Dominion officials, customers can speak directly with Dominion Energy representatives and get questions answered.

WHO: Dominion Energy

WHAT: Community Meet and Greet

WHEN: Monday, March 11, 2019

4:00pm – 7:00pm

WHERE: Brookland Conference Center

1066 Sunset Boulevard

Columbia, SC 29169