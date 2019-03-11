Dominion Energy Hosting Q&A session on Merger and Customer bills
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials are set to answer questions about Dominion Energy’s merger with SCE&G and how it will affect customers.
Dominion Energy will host a community wide event Monday, in Columbia, to answer questions related to the merger and customer benefits.
The meet and greet will take place at the Brookland Conference Center on Sunset Boulevard from 4 to 7 p.m.
According to Dominion officials, customers can speak directly with Dominion Energy representatives and get questions answered.
WHO: Dominion Energy
WHAT: Community Meet and Greet
WHEN: Monday, March 11, 2019
4:00pm – 7:00pm
WHERE: Brookland Conference Center
1066 Sunset Boulevard
Columbia, SC 29169