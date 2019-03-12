Art is dancing off the walls this weekend at the Township

Tyler Ryan learns about the Columbia City Ballet performance bringing art to life

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – With the exception of a few well done 3D paintings that still lack a true third dimension, there are very few times that art actually comes to life. That is, of course, until Columbia City Ballet Executive Director William Starrett gets his hands on it.

Friday evening, at the Township, “Off the Wall and Onto the Stage” will once again be performed by the Ballet company known for their great performances at the Koger. According to Starrett, the show features costumes and performances inspired by the art of Jonathan Green. Starrett points out that the show brings understanding, acceptance, and oneness.

There is only one performance at the Township, according to Starrett, and tickets are expected to sell out. You can learn more about the show and purchase tickets HERE.