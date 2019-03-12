Democrat activist Steyer discusses impeachment in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C (AP) – Billionaire investor and Democratic activist Tom Steyer is bringing his call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump back to South Carolina, a state he says has a special status in the conversation due to its early place on the presidential primary voting calendar.

Tom Steyer tells The Associated Press on Tuesday that he’s coming back to the state early next week. Telling AP that impeachment is a “leadership test” for presidential candidates, Steyer says South Carolinians can push the issue with the Democratic hopefuls streaming into the state, home of the first southern primary.

Steyer visited South Carolina several times last year as he considered joining the Democratic primary field. He’ll be back in South Carolina next Monday and Tuesday. This week, he’s holding a similar forum in Massachusetts.