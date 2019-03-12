Rep. Joe Cunningham introduces legislation to prevent carbon monoxide deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One of South Carolina’s representatives in Washington wants to make sure what happened at Allen-Benedict Court Apartments never happens again.

Today, Congressman Joe Cunningham introduced the Safe Housing for Families Act.

The bill would require the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide carbon monoxide detectors in all public housing units.

“Every parent deserves the peace of mind of knowing their children are safe when they tuck them in at night. This bill helps deliver that peace of mind among our most vulnerable by ensuring federally-assisted housing units have carbon monoxide detectors,” said Rep. Cunningham.

In January, two men died at Allen-Benedict Court Apartments due to carbon monoxide poisoning, and more than 400 residents lost their homes.

This legislation would protect low-income residents from carbon monoxide poisoning and help prevent deaths in millions of homes across the country.