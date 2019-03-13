Lexington High School student struck by car in serious but stable condition

IMG_5584

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say a high school student is in serious but stable condition after being hit by a car this morning.

Authorities say emergency response units were dispatched to Lexington High School just after 8 a.m.

The student was found suffering from injuries after being hit on school grounds.

The student was later transported to a local hospital.

Deputies are investigating this incident.

