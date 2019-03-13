SC lawmakers approve second reading for $9 billion spending plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO/AP) – South Carolina lawmakers have voted this morning for a second reading of the $9 billion spending budget for the Palmetto State.

Legislators voted 112 to 1 in favor of the second reading today for the House’s spending plan after 1 a.m.

According to the Associated Press, the plan would allocate funds for new voting machines and to cover raises for state workers and teachers.

On Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers proposed two amendments to reduce class sizes in schools.

The first suggested a state mandated teacher to student ratio & the second would require one teacher for every 15 students from Kindergarten through 3rd grade in rural schools.

Both were voted down by the Republican majority, who argued districts aren’t required to spend more money hiring more teachers.

Associated Press says House members will give the budget a third reading later this morning.

After that, the proposal goes to the Senate, so lawmakers can further discuss the plan in the next few weeks.