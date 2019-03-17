Basketball fans in Columbia react to selection Sunday

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- For the first time in nearly 50 years the NCAA tournament returns to Columbia.

On Sunday night fans gathered at Tin Roof in downtown to see which teams will compete in the first and second rounds of the NCAA mans basketball tournament.

Some Gamecock fans weren’t too excited to see their team didn’t make it,while others are hype that duke the number one overall seed will play in the soda city.

“South Carolina didn’t get it done, Clemson didn’t get it done, but we’re still going to enjoy March Madness,” Gamecock fan, Alvin Brooks said.

“It’s just huge,”Hank Riddick said. “You got Duke coming, Virginia, and you’ve got some of the biggest teams in the nation coming to Columbia. What a BIG weekend it’s going to be.”