Columbia Fire Department to kick-off annual Fill the Boot Campaign

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia Richland firefighters will be out at city and county intersections this week, asking drivers to help ‘Fill the Boot’ in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association Greater South Carolina District.

The drive will be in full swing from Wednesday March 20 through Friday March 22.

You can expect to see CFD crews out collecting donations from about 7:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the following intersections:

– Assembly & Gervais

– Two Notch & Decker

– Huger & Blossom

– Sparkleberry & Two Notch Devine & Harden

– Hwy 21 & Blythewood

– Bull & Elmwood

– Pineview & Garners Ferry

– Main & Sunset

– Kennerly & Broad River

– Bush River & Broad River

– Forest Drive & Beltline

– South Beltline & Rosewood

– Trenholm & Forest Drive

– Leesburg & Garners Ferry

-Rabon Rd & Farrow Rd

– North Springs & Clemson Rd

To learn more about the Muscular Dystrophy Association, click HERE.