It’s official: Gamecocks open NCAA Tournament play Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecocks are officially NCAA Tournament-bound.

South Carolina (21-9) earned a No. 4 seed in its 16th berth in the NCAA Tournament and will face 13th-seeded Belmont (26-6) on Fri., March 16, at 1:45 ET with the contest set to be televised on ESPN in the event’s opening round. The No. 16/18 Gamecocks are in the Greensboro Region and will host the first and second rounds of the tournament at UNC Charlotte’s Halton Arena. The other first-round game at the site pairs fifth-seeded Florida State (23-8) and 12th-seeded Bucknell (28-5) on Fri., March 16, at 4 p.m. ET.

Single-session tickets for the first- and second-round games at Halton Arena will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tue., March 19. All tickets are general admission and are available for $16 (adult) each day (Friday’s ticket includes both games). Youth, Senior and Student tickets are available for $8 each day. Booklets for the entire weekend are available for $33 and include a general admission ticket for all games at Halton Arena. All booklets and single-session tickets must be purchased through the UNC Charlotte Ticket Office by calling 704-687-4949 or visiting the website here.

This is the eighth-consecutive season the Gamecocks will participate in the NCAA Tournament, the longest streak in program history. South Carolina reached the NCAA Final Four for the first time in 2015 before capturing its first NCAA Championship in 2017. The Gamecocks have played in nine Sweet 16s in their 15 previous times in the event, reaching that round in six of their last seven tournament appearances and advancing to the Elite Eight three times in their last four NCAA Tournaments. South Carolina owns a 28-14 record all-time in the event, including an 11-2 record in games it has hosted (2015-18).