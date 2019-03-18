New Coffee Shop opens at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Airport officials celebrated the opening of “Red Eye Express Coffee” Monday at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

The new vendor will offer a variety of coffees, flavored lattes, teas, and bakery items.

Officials say it’s the first of it’s kind at CAE. According to officials, the new coffee vendor is the first in the Columbia Opportunity Leasing Agreement Program, designed for small businesses and independent merchants to provide food service product offerings or retail merchandise to travelers.

“Red Eye Express Coffee” officials say they have partnered with locally owned Crust Bakery to provide pastries every day.

It will also be serving Loveland Coffee, which is a local coffee roaster.