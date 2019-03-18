The View co-hosts discuss Senator Lindsey Graham following Trump’s comments about John McCain in today’s hot topics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – President Trump is pointing the finger at late Senator John McCain months after the his death.

The president tweeted on Sunday that McCain was “last in his class,” and accused the late senator of sharing the Steele dossier with the FBI and media before the 2016 election.

On Monday, The View co-hosts discussed the weekend’s hot topic.

