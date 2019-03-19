36th annual Fire Service Legislative Day event at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina State Firefighters Association is hosting it’s 36th annual Fire Service Legislative Day at the State House today.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the State House grounds between Blatt and Gressette Building, under the white tent.

Officials say the legislative day shows appreciation toward General Assembly members for their support for firefighters.

It also focuses on legislation that helps fire departments to better serve and protect citizens of South Carolina.

Officials also say they will induct a class of Legislators into the Society of the Maltese Cross, a fellowship that rewards those who show outstanding qualities of courage and loyalty to duty.

Some of this year’s legislation includes: