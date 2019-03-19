Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting incident

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) – The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured.

Deputies say the incident took place at an East Camden motel.

One victim did sustain a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is currently being treated.

The victim and a witness have both stated to KCSO Investigators that this incident involved a “drug deal that went bad.”

Deputies believe this was not a random shooting  at this time that four black male suspects left the scene in a black Nissan Altima.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Kershaw Co. Investigator Miles Taylor at 425-1512.

