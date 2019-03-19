Lawmakers strengthening pitch for NFL team through bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina lawmakers are taking steps to lure the Carolina Panthers to move their practice facility and operations across the North Carolina state line by introducing legislation that would provide tax credits and incentives to professional sports teams.

Members of a House subcommittee will meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Professional Sports Team Investment Act. The legislation comes after talks last week between Gov. Henry McMaster, lawmakers and Panthers owner David Tepper. No deal has been finalized.

The proposal would allow the NFL team to be eligible for tax credits and exemptions, incentives they would not have been eligible for under current laws. Football players don’t practice enough hours to be considered full-time employees in the state.

House Majority Leader Gary Simrill of Rock Hill says he expects quick approval.