Presidential hopeful Cory Booker set on his third return to SC this weekend

Quintara Hatten,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cory Booker will return to South Carolina on Saturday, March 23 for his third visit since announcing his candidacy for president in February.

WHAT: Community Forum on Economic Inequality with Working Hero of South Carolina, South Carolina Democratic Party Black Women’s Caucus, and The Talented Tenth – SC

WHERE: Cecil Tillis Center, 2111 Simpkins Lane, Columbia SC 29204

WHEN: 4:00 PM

The doors will open at 3:30 p.m. If you would to attend the event, please RSVP here.

