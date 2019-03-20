Capital City Hoop & Music Festival just in time for tourney fans

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — This weekend thousands of basketball fans will be in town for the NCAA tournament, and they’ll be able to enjoy a variety of musical acts while they are out and about as well. More than a dozen bands plan to hit the stage with a free multi-genre music festival.

The event will take place on Main street between Gervais and Washington Streets in the heart of downtown. And just because you are enjoying the tunes, you don’t have to miss the action on the court. Besides food trucks, adult beverages, video boards will also be posted giving you a chance to enjoy the play by play.

The festival is free, but if you want to up your game, you can check out the VIP Experience in the lobby of the Optus Bank at the corner of Lady and Main streets. The VIP will have an open bar, bathroom access, food and VIP TV screens to watch the game, but it will cost you. The VIP Experience is $100.00 and you must be 21 years old to enter.

The bands and times for each of the performances are listed below.

12:00P – 12:50P PRETTIER THAN MATT (Pop/Rock)

12:50P – 1:10P Set Change

1:10P – 2:00P THE BLUE PICKUPS (Country)

2:00P – 2:20P Set Change

2:20P – 3:10P EMMA KATE (Pop)

3:10P – 3:30P Set Change

3:30P – 4:20P LEFTY AT THE WASHOUT (Reggae)

4:20P – 4:40P Set Change

4:40P – 5:30P TOKYO JOE (Rock)

5:30P – 5:50P Set Change

5:50P – 6:40P SPLACK PACK (Hip Hop)

6:40P – 7:00P Set Change

8:00P – 8:50P 69 Boyz (Hip Hop)

8:50P – 9:10P Set Change

9:10P – 10:00P IYAZ (Pop/R&B)

For more information or to purchase tickets go to: http://www.CapCityMusicFest.com