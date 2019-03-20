Enjoy March Madness for free at Fan Fest

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-No ticket for the NCCA Tournament games? No problem. A family friendly event is providing the March Madness experience for free in the soda city.

Crews have been working around the clock at the convention center to ensure that people get the full experience for the fraction of a ticket price.

“It’s a really exciting time for our city and there is no reason not to get involved,”Sara Fordham, with the Fan Fest committee said. “Coming to the Fan Fest is a great way to do so.”

The free Fan Fest will be on two floors and will feature 25 vendors.

“We are gearing everything towards those interested in basketball and those interested in being apart of this exciting time,” Fordham said.

Organizers say there will be games and activities for the entire family to enjoy. Even a beer garden with cafe string lights to help set the atmosphere.

“Just a total outdoor beer-garden feel,”Fordham said. “We’re serving craft beer and doing different wine tastings and liquor tastings. Those are all free of course.”

The location is convent. You can cross over from the convention center to the arena in between games. Another freebie, will also be on Thursday when fans can watch their favorite teams play.

The city is providing a ton of free parking options.

“On Thursday, Parkstreet garage right across the street from the convention center is free,” Fordham said. “That’s a great place for attendees of Fan Fest and the practices to go park. The Kline lot by the state museum would be the next closet location to get to Fan Fest.”

Click here for a list of free events and shuttle/parking options.