‘Fill the Boot’ Campaign kicks off for City Firefighters

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Grab some change and get ready to Fill the Boot.

The Columbia Fire Department is kicking off the ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association Greater South Carolina District.

Firefighters will be out at city and county intersections this week, asking drivers to help

The drive takes plave Wednesday, March 20 through Friday, March 22.

You can expect to see CFD crews out collecting donations from about 7:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the following intersections:

– Assembly & Gervais

– Two Notch & Decker

– Huger & Blossom

– Sparkleberry & Two Notch Devine; Harden

– Hwy 21 & Blythewood

– Bull & Elmwood

– Pineview & Garners Ferry

– Main & Sunset

– Kennerly & Broad River

– Bush River and Broad River

– Forest Drive andf Beltline

– South Beltline and Rosewood

– Trenholm and Forest Drive

– Leesburg and Garners Ferry

-Rabon Rd and Farrow Rd

– North Springs and Clemson Rd

To learn more about the Muscular Dystrophy Association, click HERE.