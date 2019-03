Presidential hopeful O’Rourke has sights set on Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Fresh off of raising more than 6 million dollars in one day, one of the rising stars of the Democratic party will be in Columbia Friday March 22, 2019.

Beto O’rourke will meet with Mayor Steve Benjamin that afternoon before a meet and greet at The Russell House on USC’s campus at 11;15AM.

O’Rourke will also visit students at South Carolina State later Friday afternoon.