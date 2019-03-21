Columbia encourages residents to unplug for Earth Hour

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Join millions of cities from across the world that are taking part in an effort to increase energy by observing Earth Hour. March 30th, from 8:30PM-9:30pM people are asked to turn off all non essential lights and appliances. The annual event is a way for residents to celebrate the planet and the life forms living on it by using as little electricity as possible for one full hour.

Organizers encourage people leaving work Friday to turn off lights and equipment that doesn’t have to be plugged in so businesses can also save energy when Earth Hour begins Saturday.

Earth Hour was first started back in 2007 in Sydney and has quickly become one of the largest movements celebrating the environment.

If you really want the chance to explore nature and take in some sights and sights that come along with it you can attend Twilight Nature Walk at Riverfront North where 25 people can participate in a prelude to Earth Hour from 6:30PM to 7:30PM at 4122 River Drive. For more details on the event you can click on the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/city-of-columbia-twilight-nature-walk-for-earth-hour-2019-tickets-55728298842?aff=utm_source%3Deb_email%26utm_medium%3Demail%26utm_campaign%3Dnew_event_email&utm_term=eventname_text