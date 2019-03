Fatal train vs pedestrian collision on Lois Lane and Chapel Road

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies are investigating a fatal collision involving a train versus a pedestrian this morning.

Authorities say the incident happened at Lois Lane and Chapel Road.

Investigators say they are now on scene with first responders.

Fatal train vs pedestrian collision investigation. Courtesy: LCSD

